Packers fans say goodbye to Aaron Rodgers: 'Time for him to go'

The Green Bay Packers' all-time leading touchdown passer will no longer play for Green Bay. On Monday, April 24, fans said goodbye to Aaron Rodgers after the New York Jets agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP.

Fans said they were ready for Green Bay to pass the torch from Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, to 24-year-old Jordan Love. Fans said they appreciate what No. 12 did in Green Bay.

Though he'll be wearing a different green in the fall, in the shadows of American Family Field, the talk of the tailgate was Monday's trade.

"I think it’s time for him to go," said Evan Marsh.

"Obviously, [he] won a Super Bowl with us, so it’s kind of sad," said Nic Pennekamp.

After 18 years, including 15 as the starter, the end of Rodgers' tenure in Green Bay marks a new chapter in Packers' history, one that begins a lot like the last one did.

"I’m just crossing my fingers that we have the same turnout with Love as we did Rodgers, and before him, Favre, and before that, Starr," said Brian Engelke.

Just hours after the news broke, Packers fans put his tenure into perspective. Some focused on his successes.

"I mean, I love him," said Pennekamp. "He’ll probably be a Top 10, Top 5 quarterback of all time. At the end of the day, he's an easy Hall of Famer, first ballot."

Others focused on what could have been.

"I think he stopped caring," said Marsh. "I think if Vince Lombardi was the coach, I think he would’ve been off the team. He had a good career, but I think Green Bay would’ve liked to see more Super Bowls."

Titletown hopes to regain its glory with Love at the helm.

"We obviously drafted him for a reason," said Pennekamp. "We saw potential in him, and of the game that I saw, I think I see really true potential in being a Packers quarterback that can excel."

"The way football goes, you get the opportunity, you’re either gonna do it or you’re not, and I’m optimistic he's gonna be able to do it," said Engelke.

The four-time MVP will leave Wisconsin, but he'll still have ties here, including Milwaukee, where Rodgers remains a part-owner of the Bucks.