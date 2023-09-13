Packers, Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; noon kickoff on FOX6

article

The Green Bay Packers head south to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 17. It is a game you can see only on FOX6.

You are invited to tune into FOX6 as early as 10 a.m. for FOX NFL Kickoff. At 11 a.m., FOX NFL Sunday ramps things up before the game kicks off at noon. Then after the game, stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News.

According to Packers.com, this is the earliest visit to Atlanta for Green in team history. The Packers have won the last two matchups and scored 30-plus points in both contests. However, the Falcons have won the last three games played in Atlanta (including the postseason).

Green Bay holds a 17-14 (.548) advantage in the regular-season series, while each team has won two postseason contests.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

Under Head Coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 5-2 (.714) against NFC South teams. The five regular-season wins are tied for the third most wins against the NFC South since 2019 by an out-of-division team (Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are both 7-3).