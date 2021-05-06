Packers exploring QBs to add to roster for OTAs, training camp

The Green Bay Packers are exploring QBs they can add to their roster for organized team activities and training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday, May 6. The search includes some veterans.

This comes after it was reported late last month that Aaron Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the team, to the point that he did not want to return.

The dynamic between Rodgers and the organization, specifically General Manager Brian Gutekunst, received added attention Wednesday -- nearly a week after the initial report surfaced.

According to The Athletic, Rodgers would mock Gutekunst to teammates -- referring to him as Jerry Krause. Krause was the Chicago Bulls general manager decades ago, during the Michael Jordan years. Jordan, too, was critical of Krause; as Sports Illustrated explained, the general manager is considered to have caused the end to the Bulls' championship era.

