Packers exploring QBs to add to roster for OTAs, training camp

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers are exploring QBs they can add to their roster for organized team activities and training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday, May 6. The search includes some veterans. 

This comes after it was reported late last month that Aaron Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the team, to the point that he did not want to return.

The dynamic between Rodgers and the organization, specifically General Manager Brian Gutekunst, received added attention Wednesday -- nearly a week after the initial report surfaced.

According to The Athletic, Rodgers would mock Gutekunst to teammates -- referring to him as Jerry Krause. Krause was the Chicago Bulls general manager decades ago, during the Michael Jordan years. Jordan, too, was critical of Krause; as Sports Illustrated explained, the general manager is considered to have caused the end to the Bulls' championship era.

Brett Favre on Rodgers’ situation in Green Bay: ‘He ain’t budging’
Brett Favre on Rodgers’ situation in Green Bay: ‘He ain’t budging’

Green Bay Packers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre spoke frankly on Wednesday, May 5 on the Wilde & Tausch radio show about the Aaron Rodgers situation.

Aaron Rodgers’ image permanently damaged?

Just a few short months ago, Packers fans were proudly wearing Rodgers' jersey as he led the team in the playoffs. Now, even a signed jersey is hard to move off the shelf.