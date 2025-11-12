article

The Brief Packers center Elgton Jenkins was put on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Coach Matt LaFleur said "it’s highly unlikely" Jenkins will return this season. Jenkins, who is in the final year of his contract, has started 94 games for Green Bay.



Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins probably won’t play again this season.

LaFleur on injury

What they're saying:

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that "it’s highly unlikely" that Jenkins returns this year. Jenkins left the Packers’ 10-7 Monday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with what team officials described as an ankle injury, and he was placed on injured reserve the next day.

The injured reserve designation only requires Jenkins to miss at least four games, but LaFleur’s comments indicated this is a longer-term injury.

"It’s a shame because, shoot, he was one of the first guys we drafted when I got here, and (I’ve) just been through a lot with him, and obviously, a lot of great moments," LaFleur said. "And it’s a shame, because he’s one of our real leaders on our team."

Who will start?

Big picture view:

Sean Rhyan played center after Jenkins’ exit Monday and is expected to take over as the starter when the Packers (5-3-1) visit the New York Giants (2-8) on Sunday.

Rhyan had been splitting time with Jordan Morgan at right guard.

Elgton Jenkins

By the numbers:

Jenkins, who is in the final year of his contract, has started 94 career games since the Packers selected him out of Mississippi State in the second round of the 2019 draft.

His versatility has been a major asset for Green Bay’s offensive line. He has made 67 starts at left guard, 13 at center, eight at left tackle and six at right tackle. He earned Pro Bowl honors while playing left guard in 2020 and 2022.

The Packers moved him to center this year after signing former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Aaron Banks to play left guard.

"I think he did a really good job, and I think the more he played, the more comfortable he got within that position," LaFleur said. "Like I said, it’s just, it’s an unfortunate deal."

