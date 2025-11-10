Packers host Philadelphia Eagles for a Monday night showdown
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers will face off against the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles for a Monday night showdown at Lambeau Field.
The Eagles beat the Packers twice last season on their way to winning the Super Bowl. The Packers now get a chance to measure themselves against the team that beat them 22-10 in last year's NFC wild-card playoff round.
The Packers also are attempting to bounce back after losing 16-13 at home to Carolina last week as a 13-point favorite.
The Eagles had last week off after rushing for 276 yards in a 38-20 win over the New York Giants.
Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. central time.
Historical stats
By the numbers:
This week marks the third time Green Bay will play the defending Super Bowl champion at home in the last four seasons (defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and Kansas City Chiefs in 2023).
The Packers are 18-6 at home against the Eagles, including winning six of the last nine.
The Packers lead the all-time regular-season series, 27-17 (.614).
Containing the 'tush push'
What we know:
The Packers couldn’t thwart the tush push during the offseason. Now they must try to find a way to stop it in a game.
Green Bay proposed a ban on the play during the offseason. The measure was approved by more than two-thirds of the teams but fell two votes short of passage.
That has enabled the Philadelphia Eagles to continue using the short-yardage play in their Super Bowl title defense.
Scoring summary
By the numbers:
Check back here when the game starts!
