Packers, Dolphins at Miami: Green Bay holds onto playoff hopes

The Green Bay Packers (6-8) head south to take on the Miami Dolphins (8-6) this Sunday, Dec. 25 – and the only thing the Packers want is a win, so the team can keep its playoff hopes alive. The Sunday game can only be seen on FOX6 – with coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. – and the kickoff at noon.

According to Packers.com, this is the second straight year and the fourth time in franchise history that the Packers will play on Christmas. It will be the first time Green Bay will play on the road on the holiday.

The Packers have won four of the last five matchups with the Dolphins, including the last time they played (31-12 in 2018 in Green Bay). That said, seven of the last 11 matchups between the Packers and Dolphins have been decided by single digits.

Green Bay is 9-5 in the state of Florida in the months of December/January (1-1 at Jacksonville / 0-1 at Miami / 8-3 at Tampa Bay).

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has started three games against the Dolphins, leading the Packers to two victories, including his only game at Miami (2014). After posting an 84.5 passer rating with a TD and INT in his first game against Miami in 2010, Rodgers has gone on to record ratings of 99.7 and 112.1 in the next two games (2014, 2018), combining for five passing TDs and zero INTs.

The Packers have won 14 consecutive games in December, tying the second-longest such streak in NFL history. The only team with a longer streak of December wins was the Chargers, who won 18 straight in the calendar's final month in 2006-2009 (Elias Sports Bureau).

Green Bay returns home for the final two regular season games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. It is the first time ever that Green Bay will play two regular-season home games in January.