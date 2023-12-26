article

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones says he believes he’s part of a playoff-caliber team.

But it's only evident to anyone else when the Packers have the ball.

The Packers (7-8) still maintain postseason hopes as they head into a crucial Sunday night matchup at Minnesota (7-8), but it’s hard to imagine them staying in contention if their defense doesn’t improve in a hurry.

"This does definitely feel like a playoff team," Jones said after the Packers’ 33-30 victory at Carolina on Sunday. "We’re a resilient team. We’re a team that’s never going to quit and lay down for anybody. We got a bunch of guys who are ready to come out and compete. We showed when we’re playing our best ball, we can compete with anybody."

Their defense hasn’t been playing its best for quite some time.

After Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield each earned NFC offensive player of the week honors for leading their teams to victories over Green Bay, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was fielding questions about defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s job security.

That defense possibly was even worse Sunday.

Carolina rookie Bryce Young threw for a career-high 312 yards as the Panthers erased a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit. Carolina scored a season-high 30 points, the first time the Panthers had exceeded 18 points since Oct. 15.

Even after Green Bay’s Anders Carlson put the Packers ahead by kicking a 32-yard field goal with 19 seconds left, Young drove the Panthers into position for a tying field goal before time ran out.

A Green Bay defense that had allowed more than 25 points just once in its first 13 games has yielded at least 30 points in each of its past two games. The Packers have given up an average of 29.3 points over their past three games.

Now that defense gets a Sunday night rematch with the Minnesota Vikings, who won 24-10 at Green Bay on Oct. 29, but lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury that day.

"Everything’s at stake," LaFleur said. "We’re going into a great environment next week in Minnesota against a really good football team, and it’s going to be a great challenge. But this is what we prepare for all year, every day, every week, so we’ll be excited about that opportunity."