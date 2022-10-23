Packers at Commanders; Green Bay begins 3-game road stretch
WASHINGTON, DC - The Green Bay Packers (3-3) start a three-game stretch on the road with a trip to play the Washington Commanders (2-4) on Sunday, Oct. 23. It's a game that can only be seen on FOX6.
The Packers were the first to score – capping a 7-play, 42-yard drive with a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Aaron Jones. Green Bay took a 7-0 lead at that point.
After Washington punted on the team's next series, Green Bay's Amari Rodgers muffed the catch – and the Commanders recovered the ball. Despite several attempts to get in the end zone, Washington couldn't get the job done. They completed the series with a 22-yard field goal. The score was then 7-3, with Green Bay holding the lead.
The Commanders' Taylor Heinicke tries to pass the ball to Joshua McKissic, but Packers' De'Vondre Campbell intercepts it. A 63-yard touchdown run by Campbell seals the deal. The score is now 14-3 with Green Bay in the lead.
This is a developing story.
Notable info from Packers.com
- The first game between Green Bay and Washington took place in 1932 and the Packers lead the regular-season series, 20-15-1 (.571), while also winning two of three postseason contests.
- Including the postseason, Green Bay has won four of the last six matchups between the two teams.
- The Packers' last win at Washington was a 35-18 victory in a 2016 NFC Wild Card contest.
- Five of the last six contests between the two have been decided by 14-plus points (including playoffs).
- QB Aaron Rodgers has started against Washington seven times (including postseason), and has thrown 16 TDs and one INT with a passer rating of 107.0.