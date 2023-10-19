Packers face Broncos, visit Denver coming out of bye week

The Green Bay Packers look to return from their bye week with a road win, visiting the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The game will be a reset to the routine for the Packers, who have not played on a Sunday since beating the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 22 at Lambeau Field.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has won four of the last five games against Denver and leads the all-time regular season series 7-6-1. However, the Packers' only win at Denver came in 2007 when Brett Favre completed an 82-yard overtime touchdown pass to Greg Jennings.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

The head-to-head history has included some lopsided scores; according to Packers.com, five of the past six meetings have been decided by double digits.

The Packers and Broncos of course met in Super Bowl XXXII more than 20 years ago, which Denver won 31-24.

Sunday's game will be a homecoming of sorts for some familiar Packers faces. Kicker Anders Carlson is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and defensive coordinator Joe Barry is from Boulder. Additionally, current Packers linebacker Justin Hollins was drafted by Denver in 2019.