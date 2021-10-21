Packers alumni build Milwaukee playground

A new playground is being built in Milwaukee, and Green Bay Packers alumni are doing the heavy lifting. It's all for a good cause.

Muddy ground was broken Thursday, Oct. 21 to begin construction of a new playground on Milwaukee's north side.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"Playground before was in a cocoon," said G'toya Blackmon, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges. "So basically, it was left unattended. It wasn’t really cared for."

When it comes to a project like this, you expect neighbors to be excited, but when those helping to build it are some Green Bay Packers alumni, the whole city gets excited.

"Just out here giving back to the community, helping them build a playground," said Marwin Evans, Packers alum. "It’s good for the community, give kids something to do during the summer. They can come out here and have fun, play around and just give them something to do."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The recently rebuilt playground area at Butterfly Park has been receiving updates after it was destroyed by vandalism two years ago.

"The city, the neighborhood, everyone is responsible," said Blackmon. "We’re holding everyone accountable on this project. We wanted it to be very culturally vibrant, so we added in a bunch of colors. We added in a new playground set, and right now, the Packers are installing a fitness area for the kids, so it’s pretty nice."

With new work being done Thursday morning, the plan is to add a new kids’ obstacle course to the playground.

"It feels really good to have everyone come together to work on something as beautiful as Butterfly Park," said Blackmon.

Construction is supposed to be finished, and the park is to be officially opened on Oct. 30.