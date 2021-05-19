Packers' AJ Dillon crushes watermelon with legs

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon showed he can produce on the field, but it's his offseason use of produce – specifically watermelon – that has social media stirring.

Dillon posted a Tik Tok video and shared it to his Twitter page, showing the ball carrier crush a watermelon with his legs.

In the tweet, Dillon called out fellow NFL running backs Saquon Barkley, Mike Davis and Najee Harris to form the "QuadSquad."

This isn't the first time Dillon, who is entering his second NFL season, has turned heads with his legs. During 2020 training camp, quarterback Aaron Rodgers commented on the then-rookie's build.

Dillon ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.26 yards per attempt, as a rookie. That included a 124-yard performance in week 16 against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field.

He missed five regular-season games on the COVID-19 list and averaged 4.89 yards per attempt in the playoffs.