Packers training camp opens in Green Bay without fans: 'I think there is a sadness around it'

Practice started Saturday, Aug. 15 for the Green Bay Packers -- the team opening its 2020 training camp.

Ordinarily, that would mean all kinds of fans, players riding kids' bikes and cheering. That is not the case in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is my 15th training camp. Riding the bikes the first couple years is something really, really special," said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "I think there is a sadness around it (this year). When normalcy gets radically changed you do, nostalgically, you miss some of those really fond traditions that make Green Bay, Green Bay.

How the lack of fans will impact the game-day experience remains to be seen. One thing that is known as that Lambeau Field, at minimum, will not be open for the team's first two home games.

Lambeau Field

Fans or not, the team's top two draft choices from April -- quarterback Jordan Love and running back A.J. Dillon -- gave a glimpse of what they have to offer to the Green & Gold.

Love will get plenty of headlines and plenty of stories, but as QB2 behind Rodgers, Dillon will most likely contribute more to the offense this season.

"You know, big legs, big calves, He is a well-built guy," said Rodgers. "It will be exciting to see him get up to speed, mentally. That will be the biggest hurdle."

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark, No. 97

While Dillon's physique turned heads, the dollar signs in one of his veteran teammate's contract turned up. Nose tackle Kenny Clark signed a four-year contract extension with the Packers on Saturday -- $70 million with a $25 million signing bonus.

"It's a blessing. Feels good. Honestly, I don't even know what to say," Clark said. "I am just excited to be a Packer for the long haul."

A Pro Bowl player a season ago, Clark now heads into his fifth NFL season as the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history at age 24.

Clark also said on Saturday that he wants to make more splash plays this season.