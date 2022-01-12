Expand / Collapse search

Packers' Aaron Rodgers mocks Giants for QB sneak on 3rd and 9 play

By Daniel Canova
Aaron Rodgers
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, and he decided to mock a Giants’ play call during their season-ending loss to the Washington Football Team.

The Giants were facing a third-and-9 on their own 4-yard line, and instead of attempting a pass with quarterback Jake Fromm, they decided to call a QB sneak, and they gained one yard on the play.

Rodgers said if Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called that play on a third and long, it wouldn’t fly.

"Call that one [on the headset], Matt, and let’s see what happens," Rodgers said to both McAfee and cohost A.J. Hawk. "That s--- ain’t flying."

Rodgers and the top-seeded Packers will have a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

Rodgers, who is the favorite to win back-to-back NFL MVP awards, once again led the Packers to the NFC North crown. He threw for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions this past season.

