Packers' Aaron Rodgers brings joy to young girl at grocery store

article

When you go grocery shopping with children, there are plenty of distractions for the little ones. But few like this.

Alyssa Proffitt was with her daughter at Fresh Thyme Market in suburban Green Bay on Tuesday, June 7. That's when her daughter, who is apparently a huge Green Bay Packers fan, recognized quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the store.

Moments later, Proffitt's daughter and #12 had quite the adorable moment. The result was tweeted out – and Proffitt said, "Debated whether or not to post these but I just can’t get over the joy this brought to my daughter. Thank you Aaron Rodgers she will never forget this!"

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's not to love here!