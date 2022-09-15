NFL's Washington Commanders sold mugs with Washington state silhouette

article

Ask any Washingtonian and they can tell you a tale of their Washington (state) being confused with the other Washington (D.C.).

And it has happened again.

The Washington Commanders NFL Team pulled some mugs it was selling with a silhouette of Washington state in the background of the team's W logo.

But alas, Washington state and Washington, D.C. are, in fact, two different places.

NBC Sports Washington shared a photo on Sunday of one of the mugs being sold in a team truck just outside the stadium.

The Washington Post reported that the mugs have since been removed.

DC's FedEx Field (home of the Commanders) is 2,332 miles by plane or 2,769 miles by car to Seattle's (home of the Seahawks) Lumen Field.