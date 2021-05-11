NFL week 1: Packers, Saints featured in doubleheader on FOX

article

Are you ready for some football? We now know what week 1 of the NFL on FOX will look like – and the Green Bay Packers will be featured prominently on that Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12.

Week 1 will be an NFL on FOX doubleheader. The noon game will feature one of the pairings – depending on the TV market:

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

The second half of the NFL on FOX doubleheader kicks off at 3:25 p.m. CT – and features:

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos at New York Giants

It is the NFL's goal to have full stadiums this season – and starting right now, single-game tickets are on sale at NFL.com/tickets.

This year, the NFL is expanding the 16-game regular season to 17 games – which provides fans with an extra week of action.

The full 2021 NFL schedule release will be unveiled on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and the NFL Network at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, May 12.