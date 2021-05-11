NFL week 1: Packers, Saints featured in doubleheader on FOX
MILWAUKEE - Are you ready for some football? We now know what week 1 of the NFL on FOX will look like – and the Green Bay Packers will be featured prominently on that Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12.
Week 1 will be an NFL on FOX doubleheader. The noon game will feature one of the pairings – depending on the TV market:
- Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons
- Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
- San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions
- Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts
The second half of the NFL on FOX doubleheader kicks off at 3:25 p.m. CT – and features:
- Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints
- Denver Broncos at New York Giants
It is the NFL's goal to have full stadiums this season – and starting right now, single-game tickets are on sale at NFL.com/tickets.
This year, the NFL is expanding the 16-game regular season to 17 games – which provides fans with an extra week of action.
The full 2021 NFL schedule release will be unveiled on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and the NFL Network at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, May 12.
