NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Bucks fans 'waited 47 years for this moment'

The NBA Finals came back in Milwaukee Sunday, July 11, with the Milwaukee Bucks facing the Phoenix Suns, and fans were out in the Deer District in numbers hours before tipoff.

Despite the fact that the Bucks headed into Game 3 down 2-0 in the series, fans had strong feelings that this team would play better on their home floor in front of home fans.

Tickets or not, fans said the Deer District was the place to be for Game 3.

"It's been a long time since a World Series," said a fan. "It's been a long time since an NBA Finals. We've had our Super Bowls, but this is big, and we gotta come down here, and everybody's gotta do what they gotta do and hopefully, we get the job done tonight."

Fans waited 47 years for this moment, and officials expected the biggest crowd Sunday, with 16,500 inside Fiserv Forum and another 25,000 outside.