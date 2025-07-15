Watch MLB All-Star Game, Brewers' players on FOX6; what to know

article

The Brief A trio of Milwaukee Brewers pitchers earned All-Star honors this summer. Coverage of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game starts at 6 p.m. CT on FOX. A special presentation will celebrate legendary slugger Hank Aaron.



A trio of Milwaukee Brewers pitchers earned All-Star honors this summer. And while not all will play, you can watch the star-studded action on FOX6. Here's what to know.

How to watch the All-Star game

What we know:

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game starts at 7 p.m. CT on FOX. Coverage starts at 6 p.m.

This year's game, played at the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park, will celebrate Hank Aaron – the legendary Milwaukee and Atlanta slugger whose 21 All-Star seasons still stand as a record.

A special presentation will commemorate Aaron's 715th home run, hit at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in 1974, which made Aaron MLB's all-time home run leader at that time, surpassing Babe Ruth.

Aaron played the first 12 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Milwaukee Braves before the franchise relocated to Atlanta. He played nine seasons there before returning to Milwaukee, playing his final two seasons with the Brewers.

Who are the Brewers' All-Stars?

Local perspective:

Freddy Peralta was the first and only Milwaukee arm on the initial roster for this year's National League All-Star squad. Milwaukee's ace won't play in the game, though, after delivering a gem for Milwaukee on Sunday.

Freddy Peralta, 29

Key stats: 11-4 record in 20 starts, 2.66 ERA, 118 strikeouts, 1.06 WHIP

Second All-Star selection

Enter teammate Trevor Megill, who was named to fill Peralta's spot on the roster. The All-Star nod is the first of the 31-year-old hurler's career.

Trevor Megill, 31

Key stats: 21 saves in 36 games, 2.41 ERA, 43 strikeouts, 1.16 WHIP

First All-Star selection

Rookie flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski has stolen headlines for making the All-Star Game after just five games in the majors – and not without controversy. The five games pitched is a record low for an All-Star.

Jacob Misiorowski, 23

Key stats: 4-1 record in five starts, 2.81 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 0.90 WHIP

First All-Star selection

Dig deeper:

The Brewers are one of 15 squads with at least three All-Star selections. The Detroit Tigers lead all clubs with six players, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres each have five to lead all National League teams.

In the NL Central, the Brewers and Chicago Cubs – the division's top two teams – each have three. The Cincinnati Reds have two, while the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates have one each.

This season marks the first since 2022 in which the Brewers have sent at least three players to the All-Star Game.