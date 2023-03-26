Milwaukee Wave outlasts Ambush in regular-season finale

article

After back-to-back games against the Dallas Sidekicks, the Milwaukee Wave faced the St. Louis Ambush for seed placing in the playoffs.

Prior to kickoff, the Wave held 39 points, just above Baltimore Blast with 38 and Florida Tropics with 34.

Both teams entered this game with a need for goals.

Tension could be felt Sunday as the St. Louis Ambush scored early on, taking the first quarter 1-0.

The second quarter brought an early goal by #97, Salvador Nunez, a rookie becoming quite familiar with his scoring routine clocking in a hat trick last week.

Following the Wave’s first goal was the team of Mario Alvarez, the Wave player with the highest number of assists this season (18) and Ian Bennett. The pair brought the end of the half to an advantage, 2-1 Wave.

When the opportunity presented itself, Alex Sanche took the Milwaukee Wave’s freekick rather than the usual Marcio Leite. Sanchez found his way around the keeper unassisted and brought the game to 3-1 Wave.

Bennett saw his second after numerous shots on goal from the Wave offense. He rounded out the half 4-2 Wave.

Knocking in another, Bennett soared into his hat trick leaving the game 5-3 Wave.

The Ambush did not leave their energy or motivation at home as they kept neck and neck, responding to Bennett’s third with their fourth, 5-4 Wave.

"We want to put on a good show. Today had a playoff atmosphere, not only from the crowd but also, from both teams, doing their best to get the result," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "We’re going in on top, but we want players rested for the playoffs. We want to win at least one of these games to guarantee home field."

On the rookie players making big moves this season, Coach Oliviero said, "from a coaching standpoint, it's awesome. We’re getting results and winning games, and these guys are getting so much valuable experience not only this season but for the future of their indoor game.".

The Milwaukee Wave Hardest Working Player of the Game was given to Bennett with his three goals.