Milwaukee tops Northern Kentucky; advances to Horizon League title game

article

BJ Freeman scored 27 points to guide No. 6 seed Milwaukee to an 82-75 victory over fifth-seeded Northern Kentucky on Monday night in the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament.

Milwaukee (20-14) will play top-seeded Oakland in the championship game on Tuesday with an automatic NCAA Tournament berth going to the winner.

Freeman sank 9 of 24 shots, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range, and 8 of 12 free throws for the Panthers. Faizon Fields finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds, while blocking three shots. Kentrell Pullian added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Trey Robinson scored a career-high 33 for the Norse (18-15). He made 11 of 19 shots with three 3-pointers and 8 of 9 foul shots, adding nine rebounds. LJ Wells totaled 15 points and six boards. Michael Bradley pitched in with 14 points and nine assists.