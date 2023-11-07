Milwaukee tops D-III's Wisconsin-Stout in season opener, 91-73
MILWAUKEE - Angelo Stuart scored 18 points as Milwaukee beat D-III member Wisconsin-Stout 91-73 in a season opener on Monday night.
Stuart was 7 of 11 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian added 16 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had 12 rebounds. Langston Wilson was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
Brody Fox led the Blue Devils in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three steals. George Scharlau added 13 points for Wisconsin-Stout. In addition, Aidan Shore finished with 10 points.