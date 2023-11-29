Milwaukee Pro Soccer: Franchise begins play in 2026, later than planned

Milwaukee Pro Soccer announced on Wednesday, Nov. 29 the franchise plans to begin play in the United Soccer League in 2026, a year later than initially announced.

A news release says Milwaukee Pro Soccer is moving forward with its agency partners at Cramer-Krasselt to develop a final team name, crest, and branding, and is conducting community engagement activities in the time leading up to its inaugural match.

Conor Caloia, Milwaukee Pro Soccer’s Chief Operating Officer, issued the following statement in the release:

"As the highest level of pro soccer in the state of Wisconsin, we know we only have one opening day, and we want to make sure we get that product, that fan experience, and our facilities right. The stadium and experience we will bring will be worth the wait. We’re excited for a successful kickoff season in 2026."

PHOTO GALLERY

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Milwaukee Pro Soccer Iron District MKE stadium rendering (Courtesy: Kacmarcik Enterprises)

2026 also marks the first time the United States, in addition to Mexico and Canada, will host the FIFA World Cup since 1994.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

Milwaukee Pro Soccer is slated to join the USL Championship, the second-highest tier of professional soccer in the United States. The USL Championship is sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation as the nation’s Division II professional league. The league boasts 27 clubs in major metropolitan markets including Miami, San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Detroit, and Indianapolis.

The Championship is the pinnacle of the USL’s comprehensive league ecosystem, which includes three professional leagues, two pre-professional leagues, a developmental academy system, and a nationally competitive youth network. The organization consists of more than 200 teams, from youth to pro, across the United States.