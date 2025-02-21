Milwaukee Panthers beat Youngstown State

article

Themus Fulks scored 21 points as Milwaukee beat Youngstown State 84-74 on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Fulks had 10 assists for the Panthers (19-9, 12-5 Horizon League). AJ McKee scored 20 points while going 6 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds. Kentrell Pullian shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Juwan Maxey led the Penguins (18-11, 12-6) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. Nico Galette added 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Youngstown State. Gabe Dynes had 10 points, six rebounds and five blocks.

What's next:

Both teams next play Sunday. Milwaukee visits Robert Morris and Youngstown State plays Green Bay at home.