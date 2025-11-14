Milwaukee Panthers lose at Texas Tech, Jovanovich scores 17 points

article

The Brief Milwaukee lost to No. 11 Texas Tech 80-63 on the road Friday night. Danilo Jovanovich led the Panthers with 17 points.



Christian Anderson had 18 points to lead five players scoring in double figures for No. 11 Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders extended their nonconference home winning streak to 41 games with an 80-63 victory over Milwaukee on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Texas Tech (3-1) went ahead for the first time, and never trailed again, with a 19-6 run in about 3 1/2 minutes. Donovan Atwell, who finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers, hit a 3 with 7:40 left in the first half to make it 24-23.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Atwell's go-ahead 3 came came on the possession after preseason AP All-American forward JT Toppin's three-point play that started a stretch of 11 consecutive points, when he was fouled making a tip-in of a missed 3 and added the free throw. Toppin finished with only seven points on 3-of-10 shooting, but grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Red Raiders, coming off an 81-77 loss at No. 14 Illinois on Tuesday night, haven’t dropped a nonconference home game since an overtime loss to No. 15 Kentucky in January 2020. They are 19-0 in such games under third-year coach Grant McCasland.

Featured article

What's next:

Tyeree Bryan added 13 points and Jaylen Petty scored 11 — all of them during that 19-6 run when he drained a trio of 3s. LeJuan Watts had 10 points and nine rebounds. Anderson also had seven assists.

Danilo Jovanovich scored 17 points to lead Milwaukee (2-3). Sekou Konneh had 12 points and eight rebounds.

What's next:

Texas Tech heads to the Bahamas, where it plays Wake Forest next Thursday. Milwaukee plays its third road game in a row at Wichita State on Nov. 22.