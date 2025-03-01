Milwaukee Panthers rout Detroit Mercy in regular-season finale

article

The Brief Milwaukee beat Detroit Mercy 89-67 at home on Saturday afternoon, March 1. Kentrell Pullian led the Panthers with 18 points. Milwaukee secured the No. 3 seed in the Horizon League Tournament.



Kentrell Pullian's 18 points helped Milwaukee defeat Detroit Mercy 89-67 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

By the numbers:

Pullian had three steals for the Panthers (21-10, 14-6). Jamichael Stillwell scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Themus Fulks finished 8 of 11 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding nine assists.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Featured article

TJ Nadeau led the way for the Titans (8-23, 4-16) with 15 points. Nate Johnson added 13 points for Detroit Mercy. Emmanuel Kuac also had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. The loss was the Titans' seventh straight.

Big picture view:

Milwaukee will be the No. 3 seed in the Horizon League Tournament. Detroit Mercy will be the No. 10 seed.