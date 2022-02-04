Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Panthers lose to Purdue Fort Wayne 70-60

By AP Author
Published 
College Basketball
Associated Press
article

panthersgeneric

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Jalon Pipkins had 15 points and seven rebounds as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Milwaukee 70-60 on Friday night.

Damian Chong Qui had 12 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (12-10, 7-6 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Bobby Planutis added 11 points. Deonte Billups had 10 points and six rebounds.

DeAndre Gholston had 22 points for the Panthers (7-16, 5-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 13 points. Jordan Lathon had eight rebounds and six assists.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Brewers hire Rickie Weeks, player development role
article

Milwaukee Brewers hire Rickie Weeks, player development role

Former Milwaukee second baseman Rickie Weeks rejoined the Brewers on Friday as an assistant in player development.

Wisconsin college graduation rates improve, but gaps exist
article

Wisconsin college graduation rates improve, but gaps exist

Wisconsin's college graduation rates have improved and have surpassed the national average, but a new report shows there are significant gaps between racial groups.

American Family Field improvements; will public have to pay?

You could be footing the bill for future improvements to American Family Field – the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.