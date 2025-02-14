Milwaukee Panthers beat Wright State in OT
MILWAUKEE - Themus Fulks scored 21 points and Milwaukee used an 8-0 run to open overtime to beat Wright State 88-80 on Friday night.
By the numbers:
Fulks also contributed 12 assists for the Panthers (17-9, 10-5 Horizon League). Jamichael Stillwell scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. AJ McKee had 12 points and went 5 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).
Brandon Noel finished with 25 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders (13-14, 7-9). Solomon Callaghan added 16 points for Wright State. Alex Huibregtse also had 11 points and seven assists.
What's next:
These two teams both play Sunday. Milwaukee hosts Northern Kentucky and Wright State visits Green Bay.
