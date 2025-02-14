Milwaukee Panthers beat Wright State in OT

article

The Brief Milwaukee beat Wright State 88-80 in overtime on Friday night. Themus Fulks led the Panthers with 21 points and 12 assists. Milwaukee hosts Northern Kentucky on Sunday.



Themus Fulks scored 21 points and Milwaukee used an 8-0 run to open overtime to beat Wright State 88-80 on Friday night.

By the numbers:

Fulks also contributed 12 assists for the Panthers (17-9, 10-5 Horizon League). Jamichael Stillwell scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. AJ McKee had 12 points and went 5 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Brandon Noel finished with 25 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders (13-14, 7-9). Solomon Callaghan added 16 points for Wright State. Alex Huibregtse also had 11 points and seven assists.

What's next:

These two teams both play Sunday. Milwaukee hosts Northern Kentucky and Wright State visits Green Bay.