Milwaukee Panthers edge Wofford, Fulks leads team with 24 points

Themus Fulks had 24 points in Milwaukee's 76-74 win against Wofford on Saturday night.

Fulks shot 8 of 13 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-2). AJ McKee scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Corey Tripp and Dillon Bailey each scored 18 points for the Terriers (2-4).