Expand / Collapse search

Cleveland State handles Milwaukee Panthers 78-61

By AP Author
Published 
College Basketball
Associated Press
article

panthersgeneric

MILWAUKEE - Tre Gomillion had 20 points as Cleveland State beat Milwaukee 78-61 on Friday night.

Torrey Patton had 11 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State (18-7, 14-4 Horizon League). Yahel Hill also scored 11 points. D'Moi Hodge had 10 points.

Joey St. Pierre had 12 points for the Panthers (9-19, 7-12). Jordan Lathon added 11 points.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Cleveland State defeated Milwaukee 84-71 on Feb. 6.

MLB lockout: Brewers fans eagerly await end as season nears
article

MLB lockout: Brewers fans eagerly await end as season nears

Milwaukee Brewers fans this time of year are usually planning for opening day or spring training, but the MLB lockout as those plans on hold.

Sports betting at Potawatomi, Evers signs deal

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a deal allowing wagers on sports and other events at the Forest County Potawatomi Tribe's casinos.