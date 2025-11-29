Milwaukee Panthers lose at Akron, Jovanovich finishes with 21 points

article

The Brief Milwaukee lost to Akron 105-81 on the road Saturday, Nov. 29. Danilo Jovanovich finished with 21 points and two blocks for the Panthers.



Amani Lyles had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Akron's 105-81 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.

By the numbers:

Evan Mahaffey finished with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, six rebounds and three steals for the Zips (6-2). Shammah Scott had 14 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Danilo Jovanovich finished with 21 points and two blocks for the Panthers (3-5). Stevie Elam added 17 points and seven rebounds for Milwaukee. Seth Hubbard had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Akron took the lead for good less than four minutes into the game and it was 52-39 at halftime, with Lyles racking up 16 points. Akron pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 27 points. The Zips outscored Milwaukee by 11 points in the final half, as Eric Mahaffey led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.