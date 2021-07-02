Milwaukee Milkmen allow 100% capacity beginning July 6

article

The Milwaukee Milkmen announced on Friday, July 2 that Franklin Field will return to allowing 100% capacity as of their next homestand -- a six-game series beginning on July 6th.

With COVID vaccinations widely available and infection rates plummeting, health officials have given the green light to another step toward normalcy.

The entire Milwaukee Milkmen schedule and tickets are available at milwaukeemilkmen.com.

