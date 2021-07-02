Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Milkmen allow 100% capacity beginning July 6

Franklin Field article

Franklin Field

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen announced on Friday, July 2 that Franklin Field will return to allowing 100% capacity as of their next homestand -- a six-game series beginning on July 6th.

With COVID vaccinations widely available and infection rates plummeting, health officials have given the green light to another step toward normalcy. 

The entire Milwaukee Milkmen schedule and tickets are available at milwaukeemilkmen.com.

