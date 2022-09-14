Milwaukee Mile hosts NASCAR in August 2023

article

Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 the return of NASCAR to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will make its stop at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

The Milwaukee Mile will also host the ARCA Menards Series. Racing action will take place on Saturday and Sunday of the event weekend.

All tickets include both races and are on sale now. Reserved Seating starts at $45. General Admission Tickets are $40 for adults, and children 12 and under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased online. Information about camping and race day infield tickets will be released in the future.

In 1984 and 1985, the NASCAR Grand National Stock Car Race was held at the Milwaukee Mile. In 1993, NASCAR returned to the track with the Busch Series. In 1995, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series also began racing at the Milwaukee Mile in its inaugural season, and both events remained at the track until 2009.