Milwaukee City Conference rebranded; blue, yellow ties to MPS

The Milwaukee City Conference (MCC) is getting a rebranding. It features a modernized logo and new branding to match the organization’s decades of growth and commitment to its student-athletes.

A news release says the MCC consists of 21 MPS high schools that are members of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA). All MPS high school sports are coordinated through MPS Athletics. More information about the MCC and athletics registration is also available at mpsmke.com/athletics.

The new MCC branding is a "simple yet powerful combination of blue and yellow ties the MCC logo directly to the Milwaukee Public Schools branding," officials said in the release.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To mark the unveiling, MPS will be launching a campaign featuring the new logo and branding across the city. Families are also encouraged to seek out new athletics opportunities for their students as registration is now open for the winter sports season.