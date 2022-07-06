Milwaukee Bucks sign Joe Ingles

article

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Joe Ingles, the team confirmed Wednesday, July 6.

The announcement was part of a wave of signings Wednesdays; the team also confirmed it has re-signed forward Bobby Portis and guards Wesley Matthews and Jevon Carter.

"Joe is a proven shot maker who will add great depth to our roster," said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. "He is a terrific person and teammate who will fit in well with our team and community. We’re thrilled to welcome Joe and his family to Milwaukee."

Ingles has spent all eight seasons of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz where he appeared in 590 games (313 starts) and is the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made with 1,071.

The 34-year-old Australian played in 45 games (15 starts) with the Jazz last season and averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game before suffering a season-ending knee injury in January.

In his eight seasons with the Jazz, Ingles averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 40.8% from three and 44.9% from the field. He was the runner-up for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award following the 2020-21 season and played in all 82 games with the Jazz for three consecutive seasons from 2016-19.

Ingles also saw action in 45 playoff games with Utah, making 40 starts, and holds postseason career averages of 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 39.2% from three.