Milwaukee Bucks sign DeMarcus Cousins to help with frontcourt depth

By AP author
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: LA Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) during game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Final between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers on June 30, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore

MILWAUKEE - DeMarcus Cousins will attempt to boost a Milwaukee Bucks frontcourt that’s missing injured center Brook Lopez.

The Bucks announced Tuesday they have signed Cousins, a four-time All-Star who earned second-team all-NBA honors in 2015 and 2016.

"DeMarcus is incredibly talented, and his size, toughness and experience will help us," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. "He will provide added depth to our frontcourt rotation and we look forward to working him into our system."

The Bucks (13-8) have won seven consecutive games but have been dealing with frontcourt issues due to the absence of Lopez, who hasn’t played since a season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets because of a back injury.

Cousins should help in that regard, even if the 31-year-old forward no longer is in All-Star form.

He played a combined 41 games with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers last season while averaging 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 17.4 minutes.

Cousins holds career averages of 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots in 606 regular-season games with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Rockets and Clippers. He won a gold medal with the 2016 U.S. Olympic team.

In other moves, the Bucks signed Javonte Smart to a two-way contract and requested waivers on Justin Robinson.

