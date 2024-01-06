Bucks fall to Rockets, Antetokounmpo scores 48 points in loss

article

Alperen Sengun scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo shot 16 of 25 from the field and added 17 rebounds in his seventh straight double-double. But the Bucks lost for the third time in four games to start 2024 after going 11-2 in December.

Jalen Green scored 16 points for Houston. Fred VanVleet had 14 points and seven assists, and Jabari Smith Jr. added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Rockets entered the fourth quarter with an 89-73 lead.

Damian Lillard had 18 points and nine assists in a poor-shooting night. He missed a season-high three free throws, on 10 attempts, and went 5 for 16 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3.

Khris Middleton added 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting for the Bucks.

Veteran Rockets reserve Jeff Green had a season-high 16 points. Cam Whitmore added 12 off the bench and Aaron Holiday had 11. The Rockets’ bench outscored Milwaukee’s 43-22.

Houston closed the first quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 29-16 lead.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Rockets outscored Milwaukee 15-6 in the last four minutes of the second quarter to enter halftime with a 63-43 lead. Houston led by as many as 21 points in the game.

Rockets forward Dillon Brooks remained sidelined for a sixth straight game with a right abdominal oblique strain.

The Rockets wrapped up a seven-game homestand in which they went 3-4 to improve to 18-16. Their next six games will be on the road against Eastern Conference opponents.

Up next

Bucks: Host the Jazz on Monday night.

Rockets: Visit Miami on Monday night.