Bucks fall to Raptors, Damian Lillard scores 36 points in return

Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 points and the Toronto Raptors snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 117-111 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Milwaukee, playing without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, lost for the fifth time in its last six games, with the last three coming against Washington, Memphis and Toronto, who are all well below .500. Antetokounmpo sat out with a left hamstring injury.

Trent was 7 of 15 from 3-point range and helped the Raptors build a 14-point lead in the third quarter before the Bucks mounted a rally. But point guard Damian Lillard fouled out with 1:48 left and Toronto held on to take the season series from Milwaukee, 2-1.

RJ Barrett added 26 points and Immanuel Quickley had 25 for Toronto.

Lillard led the Bucks with 36 points and six assists, while Khris Middleton had 21 points. Middleton drilled a 3-pointer to bring the Bucks within two points with 54.5 seconds left, but he missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer moments later and the Raptors clinched the victory with four free throws.

Bobby Portis had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee.

The Bucks fell to 15-16 since Doc Rivers took over as coach for Adrian Griffin on Jan. 26.

Milwaukee remains second in the Eastern Conference, leading Cleveland by one game and Orlando and New York by two with five games remaining for each team.

The Bucks host the Knicks on Sunday night and have two games remaining with Orlando, one at home next week and the season finale on the road on April 14.

"I think in this case, you do want the second seed," Rivers said before the game. "Could Giannis play tonight? Absolutely. You’ve got to make a choice. And our choice is health first and seeding second."

Rivers said Antetokounmpo went through shootaround on Friday morning and after an evaluation of his sore hamstring it was determined he would sit out. Guard Pat Beverley missed his second straight game with a right ankle injury.

Trent returned for the Raptors after missing two games with back spasms and Ochai Agbaji joined him in the starting lineup after sitting out the previous three with a right hip contusion. Barrett had missed 10 of the previous 11 games.

Up next

Bucks: Host New York on Sunday.

Raptors: Host Washington on Sunday.