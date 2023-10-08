Bucks win preseason opener, Beauchamp scores 18

article

MarJon Beauchamp scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds, leading the Milwaukee Bucks in a 105-102 preseason win Sunday over the Chicago Bulls.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Malik Beasley, Brook Lopez and Jae Crowder also scored in double figures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and recently acquired Damian Lillard did not play, a coach's decision in new head man Adrian Griffin's home debut.

The Bucks trailed 82-80 going into the fourth quarter, but tied the game and took the lead with 9:41 to play and never relinquished it – at one point leading by as much as nine points.

Chicago pulled to within one with just over 12 seconds to go, but Beauchamp went to the line and hit both foul shots to set the final score.

Coby White led Chicago in scoring with 14 points, rebounds with six and assists with six.

The Bucks' preseason will continue Tuesday, Oct. 10 in Memphis, a 7 p.m. tip against the Grizzlies.