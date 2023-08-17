Milwaukee Bucks schedule, In-Season Tournament dates released

article

The Milwaukee Bucks regular season schedule for 2023-24 is now availale, the NBA announced Thursday.

The season tips off Oct. 26 with a nationally televised matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum and ends April 14.

Nineteen of the Bucks’ regular season games are slated to be nationally televised this season, including a Christmas matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It marks the sixth consecutive year the Bucks will play on Christmas.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In-Season Tournament

The Bucks’ regular season schedule will also include games as part of the league’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, which will consist of Group Play and Knockout Round games. Milwaukee, which is part of East Group B, will tip off Group Play action at home against the Knicks on Nov. 3. The Bucks will also host the Wizards on Nov. 24 and play on the road against the Hornets on Nov. 17 and against the Heat on Nov. 28 to complete their Group Play schedule.

The Knockout Rounds of the league’s new annual competition are slated to take place between Dec. 4 and Dec. 9, with eight teams advancing to the Quarterfinals. Teams not advancing to the Knockout Rounds will instead play two regular season games – one home and one away – on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, while the losing teams in the Quarterfinals in each conference will play each other in a regular season game on Dec. 8. All Group Play and Knockout Round games, excluding the Championship, will count towards the regular season standings and are part of each team’s 82-game schedule. The Quarterfinals will be played in NBA team markets while the Semifinals and Championship will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fans looking to purchase regular season tickets for 2023-24 should visit visit the Bucks' website. Fans can also register for a special presale opportunity for single game tickets, which will go on sale to the public on Sept. 25.

Additional highlights of Milwaukee’s 2023-24 regular season schedule include:

The lid lifter of the Bucks ’ road portion of the schedule on Nov. 1 at Toronto

A season-long six-game homestand from Dec. 11-21

A season-long five-game road trip from Jan. 29-Feb. 6

A New Year’s Day home game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Jan. 1

The lone home game of the season against the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets on Monday, Feb. 12

Two home games against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat on Oct. 30 and Feb. 13

A 12 p.m. matinee rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on March 17

17 weekend home games at Fiserv Forum (Friday, Saturday or Sunday)

14 back-to-backs

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Schedule breakdown: