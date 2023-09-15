Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Bucks tickets; single-game sales start Monday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks single-game tickets for the upcoming season go on sale Monday, Sept. 18 at noon.

Full season memberships and partial ticket plans are still available for purchase at through the Bucks' website.

The regular season tips off Oct. 26 with a nationally televised matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum and ends April 14.

The Milwaukee Bucks regular season schedule for 2023-24 is now availale, the NBA announced Thursday.

Nineteen of the Bucks’ regular season games are slated to be nationally televised this season, including a Christmas matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It marks the sixth consecutive year the Bucks will play on Christmas.

Additional information regarding theme nights, giveaways and group offers will be announced soon, the team said. 