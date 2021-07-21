Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship parade route, time revealed

article

The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Bucks revealed on Wednesday, July 21 plans for the parade to celebrate the Bucks' NBA Championship.

The parade will take place through downtown Milwaukee Thursday, July 22, beginning at 11 a.m. Players, coaches, owners, alumni, and staff will take part in the parade, which will begin at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Avenue and N. Prospect Avenue. The parade will then proceed west on E. Wisconsin Avenue before turning north onto N. Water Street. From there, the route will continue on N. Water Street to E. Knapp Street before ending on E. Knapp Street at the Milwaukee River.



A championship celebration will be held in Deer District with Bucks players, coaches, owners, and executives taking the stage. The championship celebration will take place in Block 6 of Deer District, which is located directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Fifth Street.

The stage will be set up on the north side of Block 6 near the intersection of Fifth Street. and McKinley Avenue, with viewing areas and screens set up throughout Deer District. The anticipated start time of the championship celebration is 12:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to hold a 2:45 p.m. news conference to offer more details on the celebration. FOX6 News plans to stream that event.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett spoke with reporters on Wednesday afternoon and said the parade is for everyone. He encouraged people to wear masks – he does not want this to be a super spreader event.

"We've seen a pretty dramatic increase in COVID positivity rate over the last couple of weeks. So that is a concern, particularly with this new strand that is out there -- this Delta strand," the mayor said.

The mayor emphasized the city wants this to be a day of celebration.

"We're asking people to come, to celebrate responsibly. We don't want to get in the headlines for the wrong reasons – and we don't want to anybody to get hurt," Barrett said.

Governor Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Mayor Barrett will also attend the championship celebration in Deer District, with Bucks sign language interpreter Brice Christianson providing American Sign Language for full inclusion for deaf fans.