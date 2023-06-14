Milwaukee Bucks' Meyers Leonard Jewish Community Center event after slur

After an anti-Semitic slur almost cost him his career, a Milwaukee Bucks player opened up on his journey toward forgiveness.

The event Wednesday, June 14 at the Jewish Community Center was Meyers Leonard's idea.

A little more than two years ago, while rehabbing an injury, Leonard was live-streaming a video game when he yelled an anti-Semitic slur. The NBA fined him $50,000.

The Miami Heat traded and released him, and he thought his career was over, but like he did on Wednesday night, Leonard connected with the Jewish community. He said they've accepted his apology and taught him so much about faith and himself.

Now, he's trying to use his experience for good.

At seven feet tall and 31 years old, you might think Leonard is done growing.

"The truth of this is meeting with people face to face is what means the most to me," he said. "That's when real learning and understanding happens."

But the Bucks center said he's still growing as a person after one word almost cost him everything.

"Face the consequences of a big mistake, but go make it right," he said. "Go show people your heart, just as I always have."

Over the last two years, Leonard turned to the Jewish community, first apologizing and then connecting like he did Wednesday night.

"His opportunity is a chance to say about his experience, but to set an example for everybody," said Mark Shapiro, Jewish Community Center president & CEO. "We all make mistakes. It's what we do with them after they're done."

"It was a big mistake," said Leonard. "I own it. I'll continue to own it. I am dearly sorry, but I will not stop at anything to continually learn for myself but use my voice, my platform and everything I learned to speak out against hate."

His message comes at a time when anti-Semitism is spiking, according to the Anti-Defamation League.