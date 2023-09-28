Milwaukee Bucks host welcome rally for Damian Lillard on Sept. 30

article

The Milwaukee Bucks is hosting a welcome rally for Damian Lillard at the plaza at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Officials are encouraging fans to arrive beginning at 2 p.m.

Fans can come out to celebrate and welcome Lillard to Milwaukee with music and members of the Bucks Entertainment Network, including Bango, on the plaza.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on the plaza, at The Beer Garden and in the Deer District establishments.

Limited quantities of Lillard’s Bucks jerseys will be available at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum.