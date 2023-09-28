Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Bucks host welcome rally for Damian Lillard on Sept. 30

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks is hosting a welcome rally for Damian Lillard at the plaza at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Officials are encouraging fans to arrive beginning at 2 p.m.

Fans can come out to celebrate and welcome Lillard to Milwaukee with music and members of the Bucks Entertainment Network, including Bango, on the plaza. 

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on the plaza, at The Beer Garden and in the Deer District establishments.

Limited quantities of Lillard’s Bucks jerseys will be available at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum. 