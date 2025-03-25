Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard diagnosed with DVT

article

The Brief Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right calf. It is unknown when he will be cleared to play again. Lillard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the DVT.



Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right calf.

What we know:

In ensuring his health and beginning the process for a healthy return to play, the Bucks said Lillard is on blood-thinning medication, which has stabilized the DVT, and he will continue with regular testing.

DVT is a condition where a blood clot forms in a deep vein, usually in the lower legs.

What they're saying:

"Damian’s health is our No. 1 priority," said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. "We will support him as he moves through this weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play. Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. We are thankful that this was identified and medicated quickly, which helps with the recovery."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What we don't know:

It is unknown when he will be cleared to play again.

The backstory:

Lillard was sidelined due to a calf injury during a game against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 20.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The 34-year-old had initially been listed on the injury report as dealing with right groin soreness. He missed two games in December because of a right calf strain and two in February because of right hamstring soreness.