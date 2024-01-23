Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Adrian Griffin; 'difficult decision to make'

article

The Milwaukee Bucks fired coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Bucks assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as interim head coach.

"This was a difficult decision to make during the season," said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst in a news release. "We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team."

Horst will address the media Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Fiserv Forum.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the Bucks are "planning to quickly pursue a small pool of accomplished and available veteran head coaches -- with Doc Rivers near the top of the list."

Milwaukee is 30-13 to tie the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s second-best record. The Bucks are 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

But the dip in Milwaukee’s defensive performance had raised concerns about the Bucks’ viability as a championship contender even after they had acquired seven-time all-NBA guard Damian Lillard before the season to team up with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks rank 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating, down from fourth a year earlier.

Taking over a team with two members of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team in Antetokounmpo and Lillard put Griffin under a major spotlight at the beginning of his head coaching career. An early warning sign regarding Griffin’s tenure came before the season with the abrupt departure of assistant coach Terry Stotts.

Stotts had more than 1,000 games of head coaching experience, which figured to benefit Griffin as he began his own head coaching career. Stotts had called accepting the assignment a "no-brainer," but he left the staff less than a week before the season opener.

Hired in June 2023

Milwaukee hired Griffin in June 2023. He became the 17th head coach in franchise history and brought 15 seasons of NBA coaching experience to the Bucks, most recently spending the last five seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.

The coaching change last June came after the top-seeded Bucks were stunned 4-1 by the Miami Heat in the first round of last season’s playoffs.

Prior to joining the Raptors, Griffin spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2016-18. His NBA coaching experience also includes stops as an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic (2015-16), Chicago Bulls (2010-15) and the Bucks (2008-10). In Griffin’s 15 seasons as an assistant coach, he was part of teams that made the playoffs 11 times, with two Conference Finals appearances in addition to winning an NBA title with the Raptors in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.