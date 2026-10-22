Brewers introduce new championship menu ahead of World Series

The Brief The Brewers announced new specialty menu items created exclusively for the World Series at American Family Field. Food service partners for the Brewers crafted the new items to go with the rest of the team's postseason menu. New championship menu items include: the Walk-Off Burger, Prime Rib, Beef Wellington, Tomahawk Steak, and a specially-made Worth the Wait Beer.



With the Brewers heading to the World Series, the team has announced they are releasing new specialty menu items created exclusively for the World Series at American Family Field.

Brewers exclusive championship menu

The backstory:

Food service partners for the Milwaukee Brewers — Delaware North and Black Shoe Hospitality — have crafted several new items to go with the rest of the Brewers' postseason menu that includes October favorites such as the Dino Rib, the Oktoberfest Slice, Birria Nachos, and more.

The new items were created exclusively to celebrate the Brewers' return to the World Series.

The New Menu:

The team behind the championship menu have created five new items to celebrate the occasion.

The first is the Walk-Off Burger, which consists of two burger patties, American cheese, bacon, crispy hash browns, and hollandaise sauce. The new burger can be found at Burger Stands on Field Level and Secions 108 and 125 at American Family Field.

Walk Off Burger (Brewers)

The next item is Prime Rib, which comes with a delicious prime rib slice, mashed potatoes, and au jus to dip. It's available exclusively at the Wisco Supper Club at American Family Field.

Prime Rib (Brewers)

Finally, the team is offering Beef Wellington to fans at the game that comes with root vegetable hash and a door country demi-glace sauce. The meal is available at Carvery located on the Club Level at American Family Field.

Beef Wellington (Brewers)

What's next:

That's not all, as the team is offering other new items exclusively at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard located inside American Family Field.

The first is a classic Tomahawk Steak cooked medium rare that comes with truffle herb marble potatoes, grilled asparagus, cowboy butter, and tobacco onions.

Tomahawk Steak

The final new item on the championship menu is the Worth the Wait Beer. The specialty beer is brewed on site at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard and is a crisp, easy-to-drink Kölsch.

The exclusive beer pays tribute to the passion and perseverance of Brewers fans who have waited for this moment for decades.

Worth the Wait Beer at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard (Brewers)

Rest of the postseason menu

Dig deeper:

For any Brewers fan that loves to eat, the team has been selling exclusive items made for the postseason around the stadium, you can check out the full list of those right here:

Brat Rangoons: Crispy fried wontons filled with a creamy blend of cheddar cheese, bratwurst, beer-braised onions, chives and sweet horseradish mustard. Available at the Cheese Curd stands on Loge Level, Sections 214 and 223.

Brat Rangoons (Brewers

Monkey Bread: Cinnamon-caramel pull-apart bread. Available at the Baked Potato stand on Loge Level, Section 216.

Monkey Bread (Brewers)

Wagyu Pasty: A traditional pasty filled with Wagyu beef, carrots, potatoes and rutabaga in a rich brown gravy. Available at the Wisco Supper Club on Field Level, Section 111.

Wagyu Pasty (Brewers)

Oktoberfest Slice: Mozzarella, house-made cream sauce, red onions, sauerkraut, brown mustard and bratwurst. Available at Ian’s Pizza on Field Level, Section 106 and Loge Level, Section 208.

Thai Elote Dog: Charred corn salad, lime mayo, sweet Thai chili, cotija, cilantro and tajin. Available at the Topped Dog stand on Loge Level, Section 208.

Thai Elote Dog (Brewers)

Soft Serve Floats: The Cherry Coke Float made with Dole cherry soft serve, Cherry Coke. The Orange Pineapple Float made with Orange soft serve, Fanta Orange, pineapple juice. Available at the Dippin Dots stand on Field Level, Section 125.

CHX Bacon Ranch Sandwich: Signature buttermilk chicken dusted in ranch seasoning, topped with lettuce, house-made dill pickles, ranch and bacon. Available at Bebe Zito.

Pink Squirrel Shake: Bright pink almond shake garnished with Door County cherry jam. Available at Bebe Zito.

Kompali Nachos: House-made tortilla chips, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and choice of protein. Available at Kompali Tacos.

Boba in flavors Dubai Strawberry, S’mores and Mango. Available at Drop Chocolate MKE.

Cake Cups in flavors Strawberry Shortcake, S’mores and Cannoli. Available at Drop Chocolate MKE.

The Dino Rib: More than a pound and a half of smoked beef rib served with BBQ sauce, pickles and pickled red onions. Available at K&L BBQ.

Birria Nachos: Topped with cheddar cheese sauce and choice of beef, chicken or steak, plus onions, cilantro and red and green salsa. Available at Chucho’s Red Tacos.

Chuchos Nachos (Brewers)

Maine-Style Lobster Roll with a side of fries. Available at Hidden Kitchen MKE.

The Slugger: Rum, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, blue curacao. Available at X-Golf, SKYY Lounge, Sections 110 and 125, 3rd St. Market Hall Annex, The Alley and Section 420.

The Slugger (Brewers)

Pumpkin Spice White Russian: SKYY vodka, coffee liquor, pumpkin spice creamer, whipped topping. Available at X-Golf, SKYY Lounge, Sections 110 and 125, 3rd St. Market Hall Annex, The Alley and Section 420.

Pumpkin Spice White Russian (Brewers)