Milwaukee Brewers sign catchers Pedro Severino, Brett Sullivan

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed free-agent catchers Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts.

According to a team news release, Severino, 28, is a career .235 hitter with 33 HR and 133 RBI over parts of seven Major League seasons with Washington (2015-18) and Baltimore (2019-21).

Severino batted .248 with 11 HR and a career-high 46 RBI in 113 games with Baltimore last season, appearing in a career-high 109 games behind the plate. In 147 at-bats against left-handed pitchers, Severino hit .293 with 7 HR and 20 RBI. He batted .279 with 7 HR and 29 RBI in 52 games following the All-Star break.

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 01: Pedro Severino #28 of the Baltimore Orioles during their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 1, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Signed by Washington in 2010 as a non-drafted free agent out of the Dominican Republic, Severino made his Major League debut with the Nationals in 2015. He was claimed off waivers by Baltimore in March 2019 and appeared in 257 games for the Orioles from 2019-21, batting .249 with 29 HR and 111 RBI.

Sullivan, 27, is a career .271 hitter with 58 HR and 337 RBI in six Minor League seasons in the Tampa Bay organization. He batted .223 with 9 HR and 35 RBI in 90 games for Triple-A Durham in 2021, appearing in 66 games at catcher.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Brett Sullivan #74 of the Tampa Bay Rays poses during Photo Day on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

Selected by Tampa Bay in the 17th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of the Pacific, Sullivan began catching in 2016 and has played in 286 career games behind the plate. He also has seen action in left field (75 games), third base (64), and first base (1).