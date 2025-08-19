Expand / Collapse search

Brewers lose to Cubs in doubleheader sweep for Chicago, fans rally

By , and Jay Cohen
Published  August 19, 2025 10:11pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
Brewers fans cheer on team in Chicago

Brewers fans cheer on team in Chicago

From Milwaukee to Chicago, fans are at bars supporting the Milwaukee Brewers in their doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs.

The Brief

    • The Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Tuesday.
    • Andrew Vaughn's first-inning RBI single accounted for Milwaukee's only run in the second game.
    • Milwaukee lost the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader 6-4.

CHICAGO - Jameson Taillon pitched six effective innings in his return from a calf injury, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Tuesday night for a sweep of their split doubleheader.

Michael Busch drove in two runs as Chicago improved to 4-2 on an eight-game homestand. Ian Happ had two hits, and Owen Caissie contributed a bloop RBI single.

Coupled with their 6-4 win in the first game of the day, the Cubs (72-54) moved within seven games of the NL Central-leading Brewers (79-47).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Andrew Vaughn's first-inning RBI single accounted for Milwaukee's only run in the second game. Sal Frelick nearly had a sacrifice fly in the seventh, but right fielder Willi Castro made a perfect throw to the plate to complete an inning-ending double play.

Related

Brewers fall to Cubs, Patrick takes loss in first game of doubleheader
article

Brewers fall to Cubs, Patrick takes loss in first game of doubleheader

The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Chad Patrick took the loss.

Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff (4-1) permitted three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings in his eighth start of the season.

Busch drove in Caissie with a second-inning double, lifting Chicago to a 2-1 lead. Nico Hoerner added an RBI single in the fifth.

Matt Shaw raced his way to a valuable insurance run in the sixth. He hit a one-out triple and scored with a headfirst slide when Gold Glove second baseman Brice Turang threw home on Busch's grounder.

Brewers fans support team in doubleheader against the Cubs

Brewers fans support team in doubleheader against the Cubs

The Brewers and Cubs played a doubleheader on Tuesday, with the Cubs winning both games, but Brewers fans rallied to support.

Taillon (8-6) allowed five hits in his first big league start since June 29. He had been sidelined by a right calf strain.

Andrew Kittredge pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Milwaukee finished the game without shortstop Joey Ortiz, who departed in the seventh with a lower-body injury.

Key moment

Castro's throw home in the seventh sent a charge through the crowd of 34,540 at Wrigley Field.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Key stat

The Brewers dropped to 55-15 when they scored first.

Up next

Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 3.89 ERA) pitches for Milwaukee on Wednesday night, and fellow right-hander Colin Rea (9-5, 3.99 ERA) starts for Chicago. Misiorowski is 1-1 with a 6.27 ERA in his last five outings.

Crew's Pat Murphy answers viewer questions | Aug. 19

Crew's Pat Murphy answers viewer questions | Aug. 19

Pat Murphy answers viewers questions before the Cubs-Brewers series in Chicago.  Topics include: what was Craig Counsel like in college when he played for Murph,  how do the catchers and pitchers communicate (it’s not like the old days) and the Skipper’s thought on whether young athletes should specialize in a sport or play as many as possible.

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

Milwaukee BrewersSports