Brewers beat Cubs, Brice Turang homers as team snaps 3-game skid

By Matt Carlson
Published  August 21, 2025 4:35pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
Brice Turang rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Shota Imanaga. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Brewers beat the Cubs 4-1 at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 21.
    • Brice Turang hit a two-run homer and Isaac Collins drove in two insurance runs.
    • Milwaukee's win snapped a three-game skid and expanded its NL Central lead.

CHICAGO - Brice Turang hit a two-run homer, Isaac Collins drove in two insurance runs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Thursday.

By the numbers:

Turang and Sal Frelick each had two hits as the Brewers opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the NL Central.

Milwaukee took the finale in a five-game series at Wrigley Field after the Cubs won three straight. The Brewers won Monday's opener 7-0.

Milwaukee starter Quinn Priester allowed one run on three hits in 4 1/3 innings, but fell short of winning his 11th straight decision. The right-hander issued a season-high five walks while striking out four and was relieved by Nick Mears (5-3) in the fifth.

Five Brewers relievers limited Chicago to two hits. Trevor Megill worked around a single in the ninth for his 16th save.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga (8-6) allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings, striking out five.

Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in the Cubs lone run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Chicago failed to cash in on eight walks and left 11 men on base.

Slumping Cubs All-Star slugger Kyle Tucker returned to the lineup after sitting out three games and went 0-for-4 with a walk.

Turang put the Brewers ahead in the second by sending Imanaga's 2-0 fastball to the right-field bleachers against a steady wind.

Crow-Armstrong cut it to 2-1 in the fifth. Milwaukee put it away in the eighth when Collins singled in two runs of reliever Ryan Brasier.

Dig deeper:

Priester issued his fifth walk, to Seiya Suzuki, with one out in the fifth to load the bases. Mears relieved and Crow-Armstrong delivered his sac fly. But Ian Happ flied out to end the inning and Milwaukee maintained a 2-1 lead.

Turang is batting .377 (26-69) in August with eight homers and 20 RBIs.

What's next:

Brewers: LHP José Quintana (10-4, 3.32 ERA) starts against the Giants on Friday in Milwaukee.

Cubs: Play the Angels in Anaheim Friday night.

