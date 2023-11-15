Brewers name Pat Murphy manager; replaces Craig Counsell

article

The Milwaukee Brewers made it official on Wednesday, Nov. 15 – former Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy is named the new manager for the team.

The news of Murphy's promotion broke on Monday, Nov. 13. Murphy replaces Craig Counsell who held the position for nine years – and was recently hired by the Chicago Cubs to be that team's manager for the next several years.

Murphy is joined by Rickie Weeks, who was named associate manager.

A news release says the remainder of the coaching staff is scheduled to return next season. This includes first base coach Quintin Berry (enters 4th season on the staff), Major League field coordinator Néstor Corredor (2nd season), hitting coach Connor Dawson (3rd season), assistant pitching coach Jim Henderson (3rd season), pitching coach Chris Hook (6th season), third base coach Jason Lane (9th season), run prevention coordinator Walker McKinven (5th season) and hitting coach Ozzie Timmons (3rd season). Corredor, Henderson and McKinven have new titles for the 2024 season.

Murphy, who turns 65 on Nov. 28, spent the last eight seasons (2016-23) as bench coach, a position he was named to on Nov. 2, 2015, replacing Jerry Narron. Prior to joining the Brewers, he served as interim manager of the San Diego Padres in 2015, replacing Bud Black on June 16 that season (42-54, .438).

In addition to his Major League experience, Murphy managed in the Padres farm system from 2011-15 at Class-A Eugene (2011-12), Triple-A Tucson (2013) and Triple-A El Paso (2014-15), going 273-230 (.543). He served San Diego as special assistant to baseball operations in 2010.

Weeks, 41, joins the coaching staff after serving the Brewers as assistant to player development the last two seasons. Earlier this month, he was promoted to special assistant to player development. The former second baseman spent 11 of his 14 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Brewers (2003, ‘05-14). He is a member of the Brewers Wall of Honor and was an All-Star in 2011. Weeks is among the all-time franchise leaders in runs (6th, 684), walks (6th, 492), stolen bases (7th, 126), triples (8th, 32), at-bats (9th, 4,056), games (10th, 1,142), doubles (10th, 203), extra-base hits (10th, 383) and total bases (10th, 1,720).